M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

