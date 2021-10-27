M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $172.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

