M&T Bank Corp Has $781,000 Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

