M&T Bank Corp Has $717,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $805.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.92 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

