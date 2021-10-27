M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 47,401 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

