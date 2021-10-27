M&T Bank Corp Buys 226 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE NYT opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

