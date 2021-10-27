M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $122,245.20 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MTB stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,155. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

