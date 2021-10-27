mStable USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $235,256.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.88 million and approximately $235,256.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.77 or 0.99886960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00065120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.95 or 0.00587345 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

