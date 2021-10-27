Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.54

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.54 and last traded at $249.48, with a volume of 3030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

