Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE MSI traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $250.05. 785,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $156.30 and a fifty-two week high of $251.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after acquiring an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

