Morgan Stanley Trims Corning (NYSE:GLW) Target Price to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.