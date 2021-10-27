Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by 55.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.