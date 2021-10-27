Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

