Morgan Stanley Increases Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RSW stock opened at GBX 5,200 ($67.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,405.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.96.

In other Renishaw news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.