Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 49,567,668 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,567,668 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,889,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DIDI opened at 8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.27. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

