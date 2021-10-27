Morgan Stanley Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $180.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

MTB stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

