Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $358.08

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 358.08 ($4.68) and traded as low as GBX 341.64 ($4.46). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.60), with a volume of 233,137 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 383.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Clement Woon acquired 9,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

