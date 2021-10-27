Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Up 6.5% Following Earnings Beat

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $61.95. 4,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 223,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

