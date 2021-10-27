Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $529.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

