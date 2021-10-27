Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNDI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,814 ($23.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,933.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,274.66. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

In other news, insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,821.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,015 shares of company stock worth $8,893,961.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

