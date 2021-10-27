ModiHost Achieves Market Cap of $224,025.79 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $224,025.79 and $34,889.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00213770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

