MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in McKesson by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in McKesson by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $207.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.92. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

