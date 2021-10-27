MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

