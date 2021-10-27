MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period.

VWOB opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

