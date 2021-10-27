MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 8.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 8.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.56. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

