Mizuho Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $106.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

ALV stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

