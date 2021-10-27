Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $47.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,678. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $479.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

