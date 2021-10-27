Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.09 or 0.00098239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and $92,377.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 374,182 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

