Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 0.8%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.41. 2,249,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

