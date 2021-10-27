Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. 363,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,030. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 154,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

