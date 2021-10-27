Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $13.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.74. 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $312.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

