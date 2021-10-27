Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $326.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $312.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 783,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $184,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.