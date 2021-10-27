Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC Buys 165,042 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,042 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 9.8% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC owned 0.07% of Coupang worth $54,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.