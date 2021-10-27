MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MET stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. MetLife has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

