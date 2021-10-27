Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of MERC opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

