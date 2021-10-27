Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

MERC stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mercer International by 30.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

