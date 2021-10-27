Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $15.88 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 275,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 95.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

