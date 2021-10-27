Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $10.62 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,003,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,679,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,837. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of -326.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,137 shares of company stock worth $11,114,460 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

