Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 921,381 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 921,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,493,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 2.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,298,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 894,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

