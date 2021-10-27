MediShares Market Cap Achieves $6.23 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $282,461.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00209311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00099019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

