Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

MDIBY stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

