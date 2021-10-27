Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Medical Properties Trust worth $102,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

