McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.