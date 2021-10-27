McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $266.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.03. 242,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $249.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

