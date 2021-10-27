MBA Advisors LLC Sells 5,656 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,514 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

