MBA Advisors LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,182,723. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

