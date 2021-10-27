MBA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. 156,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a market cap of $412.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

