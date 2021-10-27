MBA Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 83,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,589. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

