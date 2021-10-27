Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $453.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $461.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

NYSE MAXR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,819.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

