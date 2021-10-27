Matthew Neagle Sells 4,500 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

PRCH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. FMR LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $67,260,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $34,388,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $31,234,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

